Scarborough and Whitby fire crews free trapped deer, seagulls and child

Yorkshire coast firefighters were quick to respond to the incidents

Scarborough and Whitby firefighters were called to a number of unusual incidents on Tuesday (May 12).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 8.05am, the crew from Whitby responded to a report of a deer that was stuck in some railings. Crew members released the deer using Edraulic spreaders.

Just four hours later they were in action again, this time to help a child with their arm stuck in a table. They were able to free the child using crew power only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 5.51pm, crew at Scarborough Fire Station were mobilised to two seagulls trapped in netting on the top of a two story property. Crews used a nine metre ladder to remove the seagulls who were both uninjured.

Earlier in the day, at 2.39pm, crews from Kirkbymoorside, Malton, York and Thirsk along with a water bowser from Tadcaster attended a fire to a barn containing bales of straw measuring approx 20 x 20 metres in Pickering.

Crews used four hose reel jets and a 45mm jet to tackle the blaze.