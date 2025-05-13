Scarborough and Whitby fire crews free trapped deer, seagulls and child
At 8.05am, the crew from Whitby responded to a report of a deer that was stuck in some railings. Crew members released the deer using Edraulic spreaders.
Just four hours later they were in action again, this time to help a child with their arm stuck in a table. They were able to free the child using crew power only.
At 5.51pm, crew at Scarborough Fire Station were mobilised to two seagulls trapped in netting on the top of a two story property. Crews used a nine metre ladder to remove the seagulls who were both uninjured.
Earlier in the day, at 2.39pm, crews from Kirkbymoorside, Malton, York and Thirsk along with a water bowser from Tadcaster attended a fire to a barn containing bales of straw measuring approx 20 x 20 metres in Pickering.
Crews used four hose reel jets and a 45mm jet to tackle the blaze.