Scarborough fire crews use ladders to rescue two people trapped in garden centre

Scarborough Fire Crews attended the incident

Scarborough fire crew were called to an unusual incident on Friday evening (May 9) after two people became trapped in the outdoor section of a garden centre on Seamer Road.

The garden centre had closed without the unfortunate pair realising, leading them to call for assistance shortly before 6pm.

Scarborough crew used ladders to free them.

On Saturday (May 10), at 4.02pm Scarborough crews attended a residential property following a report of a fire outside.

The occupiers were out of property on arrival of Fire and Rescue crews, and no injuries were reported. Crews extinguished the fire using two hose reels.

The incident caused damage to item outside property and smoke damage, following fire spread, to the living room in property.

Police also attended the incident.

Later in the day, at 6.12pm, a crew from Whitby responded to reports of a car on fire in a residential area.

The car was well alight after believing to have suffered a mechanical fault.

The crew extinguished the fire, checked for hotspots and dampened down the area using two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.

On Sunday (May 11), a crew from Helmsley responded to a report of a fire in woodland at Kirkbymoorside.

The fire had started in a shed and spread to nearby trees and undergrowth. The crew used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Later, at 7.06pm, both crews from Scarborough responded to reports of a oven fire inside a residential property.

After inspection, no fire was found but there was some smoke logging caused by burnt food inside an oven.

Crews naturally ventilated the property and removed the burnt food. Advice was given to the occupant.