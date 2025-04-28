Scarborough firefighters called after blaze deliberately started in field in Edgehill

By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:01 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 10:02 BST
Fire crews from Scarborough were called after a request from the police for reports of a fire in the open at Edgehill.

Firefighters were called out a 2.47pm on Saturday April 26 and upon arrival, they found a bonfire measuring around 2m by 5m.

Crew used water from a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which is thought to have been caused deliberately.

Shortly afterwards, at 3.11pm, a crew from Scarborough attended a vehicle after a child accidentally became locked inside.

Crews gained entry via a window and child was left in hands of mother and paramedics.

