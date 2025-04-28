Scarborough firefighters called after blaze deliberately started in field in Edgehill
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fire crews from Scarborough were called after a request from the police for reports of a fire in the open at Edgehill.
Firefighters were called out a 2.47pm on Saturday April 26 and upon arrival, they found a bonfire measuring around 2m by 5m.
Crew used water from a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which is thought to have been caused deliberately.
Shortly afterwards, at 3.11pm, a crew from Scarborough attended a vehicle after a child accidentally became locked inside.
Crews gained entry via a window and child was left in hands of mother and paramedics.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.