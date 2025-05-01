Scarborough firefighters called out to reports of digger on fire and woodland blaze

By Duncan Atkins
Published 1st May 2025, 09:44 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 09:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Scarborough firefighters were called out yesterday (April 30) to reports of a digger on fire.

Two crews were called out to the incident at 2.30pm but the blaze was out prior to their arrival.

However a hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera was used to extinguish and inspect the vehicle for hotspots.

At 7.15pm, a fire crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a blaze in some woodland.

Crew located a small fire smouldering and extinguished using a knapsack sprayer.

Related topics:Scarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice