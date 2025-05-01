Scarborough firefighters called out to reports of digger on fire and woodland blaze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough firefighters were called out yesterday (April 30) to reports of a digger on fire.

Two crews were called out to the incident at 2.30pm but the blaze was out prior to their arrival.

However a hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera was used to extinguish and inspect the vehicle for hotspots.

At 7.15pm, a fire crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a blaze in some woodland.

Crew located a small fire smouldering and extinguished using a knapsack sprayer.