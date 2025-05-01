Scarborough firefighters called out to reports of digger on fire and woodland blaze
Scarborough firefighters were called out yesterday (April 30) to reports of a digger on fire.
Two crews were called out to the incident at 2.30pm but the blaze was out prior to their arrival.
However a hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera was used to extinguish and inspect the vehicle for hotspots.
At 7.15pm, a fire crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a blaze in some woodland.
Crew located a small fire smouldering and extinguished using a knapsack sprayer.
