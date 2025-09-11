Scarborough firefighters called to woodland camp fires left unattended at Throxenby

Firefighters from Scarborough were called to reports of smoke sighted in a woodland at Throxenby’s Low Road yesterday (Sep 10).

This was found to be two camp fires, both measuring 2m x 2m, which had been left unattended.

Crews used two knapsack sprayers and shovels to extinguish.

The call-out came at 12.39pm.

In a separate incident in Malton, a Malton fire crew responded to a report of a small fire to brakes of the rear wheel of a car on Castle Howard Road.

This was found to be caused by overheated brakes and it was out on arrival of the crews, who used a Thermal Image Camera to investigate and ensure the fire was out.