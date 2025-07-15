Scarborough Lifeboat called to fishing vessel in danger of sinking

By Louise French
Published 15th Jul 2025, 10:30 BST
Scarborough lifeboat crew were called to assist a fishing vessel taking on water on Monday eveningplaceholder image
Scarborough’s all weather lifeboat (ALB) was tasked by Humber Coastguard to assist a fishing vessel taking on water and in danger of sinking on Monday evening (July 14)

The crew was alerted to the stricken vessel’s plight at around 6.30pm.

Using a latitude and longitude position provided by the Coastguard, the ALB made swift contact with the vessel, which fortunately still had power, and escorted it safely back to Scarborough Harbour.

Once in the harbour, the ALB crew ensured both the crew and vessel were safe and began pumping sea water from the boat to help stabilise the situation.

