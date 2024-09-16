SCARBOROUGH: Two attended to by ambulance crews after Blenheim Terrace blaze
Fire crews from Scarborough, Malton, Pickering and Whitby were called to a report of a fire in a large premises on Blenheim Terrace on Saturday morning (September 14).
The incident occurred at 7.09am and was thought to have been caused by an electrical fault.
The fire damaged an electric shower and caused light smoke logging.
The fire was out on the arrival of firefighters who used a Thermal Imaging Camera to check there were no further hotspots.
Two people were left in the hands of ambulance crews
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.