Seven fire appliances called to large blaze at Langdale Moor, near RAF Fylingdales

Fire crews were called to the incident on Monday evening

Firefighters are currently on scene at a fire in Langdale Moor, near RAF Fylingdales.

Crews were called to the blaze on Monday evening (August 11). after reports were received of smoke in the area.

They found that the the fire had jumped the fire break put in place previously and maintained a watching brief overnight.

Further crews were sent to the incident on Tuesday morning (August 12).

Seven fire appliances are currently in attendance, and crews are expected to remain on site for some time.

The fire involves an area of moorland measuring approximately 300m x 300m.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Smoke may be visible and travelling across the area.

“If you’re nearby, please take precautions by keeping windows and doors closed, and avoid the area if possible.”