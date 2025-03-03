Staithes Coastguard called as two men and two children rescued after coble capsizes

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:47 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Staithes Coastguard was among the rescue teams called following reports that a small fishing coble with four people on board had capsized while trying to come ashore at Marske.

Humber Maritime Rescue Coordination centre received several 999 calls at 10.18am on March 2, reporting a small fishing coble with two men and two children onboard which had capsized.

Redcar and Staithes Coastguard Rescue Teams, along with both Redcar RNLI lifeboats, were tasked to recover the quarter to shore and provide medical care.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North East Ambulance service was requested to attend, however prior to rescue units arriving on scene the casualties were assisted to shore by members of the public.

Staithes Coastguard was called to an incident in which four people capsized. picture: Richard PonterStaithes Coastguard was called to an incident in which four people capsized. picture: Richard Ponter
Staithes Coastguard was called to an incident in which four people capsized. picture: Richard Ponter

The casualties were checked over by the ambulance service prior to leaving.

Jamie Long, Maritime Operations Team Leader at Humber Coastguard said: “It is believed a freak wave hit the coble which caused it to capsize, resulting in these four persons entering the water.

"This is a stark reminder that when venturing onto the water it is vital to wear a lifejacket and carry a means of communication to assist should you get into difficulty.

"As always if you see a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Related topics:North East Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice