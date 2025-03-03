Staithes Coastguard called as two men and two children rescued after coble capsizes
Humber Maritime Rescue Coordination centre received several 999 calls at 10.18am on March 2, reporting a small fishing coble with two men and two children onboard which had capsized.
Redcar and Staithes Coastguard Rescue Teams, along with both Redcar RNLI lifeboats, were tasked to recover the quarter to shore and provide medical care.
North East Ambulance service was requested to attend, however prior to rescue units arriving on scene the casualties were assisted to shore by members of the public.
The casualties were checked over by the ambulance service prior to leaving.
Jamie Long, Maritime Operations Team Leader at Humber Coastguard said: “It is believed a freak wave hit the coble which caused it to capsize, resulting in these four persons entering the water.
"This is a stark reminder that when venturing onto the water it is vital to wear a lifejacket and carry a means of communication to assist should you get into difficulty.
"As always if you see a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
