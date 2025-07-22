Staithes Coastguard clocks up 100th call-out of 2025

By Duncan Atkins
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 12:14 BST
Staithes Coastguard has clocked up 100 call-outs already in 2025.

They have attended 15 incidents in July so far, with eight of those call-outs have been in the space of just six days.

They were also called out 27 times in June, the month ending with three incidents in a day and the first one of July just 30 minutes after midnight.

Incidents have included people in water, searching for people lost and missing and medical incidents.

Staithes Coastguard continued to have a very busy 2025!

An update on the Staithes Coastguard Facebook page said: “We have used medical equipment, search techniques and protocols, water rescue equipment and our rope rescue system.

“With the school holidays now begun we expect the team to remain very busy.

“Please help us by staying safe at the coast, remember to check tide times, stay away from cliff edges and keep dogs on a leash.

Remember, in an emergency at the coast, call 999 and ask for The Coastguard.”

