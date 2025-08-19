Staithes Coastguard set to have 'busiest year on record' following intense August rush

Staithes Coastguard had a very busy weekend, with five call outs reported in one day.

Staithes Coastguard have been exceptionally busy this August, with 10 call outs reported in just two days.

On Wednesday August 13,the Coastguard received five attendance requests in one day. Then on Saturday August 16, the Coastguard team received five attendance requests

A spokesperson for Staithes Coastguard said: “Five in one day is fairly uncommon for us here at Staithes Coastguard, however it’s happened twice in the space of 4 days!

“Saturdays incidents took us to 129 for the year, meaning we have now passed last years total of 12, and we still have still 4 months to go.

“This is set to be our busiest year on record!

“As shown in our previous post, some team members attended a rope rescue weekend in Whitby.

“After a tiring and hot first day, we headed home hoping for a cool off and a bit of R&R before heading back for the second day, however the pager sounded at 19:04 before sounding again twice more that evening.

“As always, we say thank you to our dedicated volunteers who continue to give up their time to help those in need. Their efforts, professionalism and commitment are truly appreciated by many.

“Remember in and emergency at the coast, call 999 and ask for The Coastguard.”