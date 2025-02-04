Supermarket staff in Scarborough extinguish fire using water from flower display

Proudfoot, Newby - Image: Google Maps

Quick-thinking staff from Proudfoot supermarket in Newby came to the aid of a driver whose van caught fire in the store’s car park on Monday.

Supermarket staff contacted the fire service at 9am and a crew from Scarborough Fire Station attended the incident.

Staff members extinguished the fire, which was contained to objects in the rear of a transit van, prior to the arrival of the fire service using an extinguisher and bucketed water from the flower display

Fire crews damped down with a bucket of water and investigated using a thermal imaging camera.

The cause was believed to be electrical.

Valerie Aston, Director of The Proudfoot Group said: “The contents in the back of a van caught fire while parked in Proudfoot supermarket’s Newby car park on Monday morning.

“When colleagues were alerted, they immediately called the Fire Brigade, while in the meantime providing fire extinguishers and buckets of water.

“Their prompt action helped put the fire out quickly, ensuring a more serious incident was averted”