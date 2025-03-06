Thirteen call-outs in February and March so far for busy Staithes Coastguards

Staithes Coastguards have had a busy start to the yea, being called out to 13 incidents across February and March in what is usually a fairly quiet time.

They said on their Facebook page: “In the summer months it is not uncommon for the team to get numerous callouts over consecutive days, however at this time of year the callouts are often fairly spread over the months.

“It's been a little different this year.”

In February the team attended eight incidents, with a further five in March.

It's been a busy few weeks for Staithes Coastguard. picture: Richard Ponter.

Recent call-outs

Sunday March 2 The Staithes CG team was paged alongside Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team to an overturned fishing boat.

RNLI Redcar also on scene.

Monday March 3 Team paged at 5.20am alongside Whitby Coastguard and Ravenscar Coastguard to assist police with a large-scale search for a possible missing person.

Whitby RNLI lifeboat and Coastguard Helicopter were also tasked to this incident.

By the time the teams had returned to their home stations the incident had lasted more than nine hours.

The person was located safe and well by police.

Tuesday March 4

Team paged alongside Whitby Coastguard to a person cut off by the tide under the cliffs at Sandsend.

Rescue officers waded out to keep the person safe before Whitby RNLI lifeboat arrived on scene and recovered them to the shoreline.

With this rescue ongoing, the team was made aware of another incident in Whitby, which two rescue officers made their way to.

With both incidents concluded, the team was due to attend a weekly practice session.

Due to a busy couple of hours, the team practiced using digital mapping technology used during searches.

Two hours after leaving our practice session the team received another attendance request, paged to assist Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team with an incident on Redcar beach, but was stood down en route.

Staithes coastguard added: “With five incidents over three days including one that lasted nine hours and three in one day, we thank all of our rescue officers for giving up their time to help those in need.

"The commitment by our volunteers and the support from their families is truly exceptional.”

Keep an eye on their Facebook page in April to find out about a forthcoming recruitment campaign.