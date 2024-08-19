Three arrested after sledgehammer used to smash jet shop windows in Whitby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men have been arrested following a burglary in the early hours of this morning (Aug 19), which saw a sledgehammer used to smash windows at Whitby Jet Shop.

Police received a report of the incident at 2.07am with the first officers at the scene within four minutes, but the suspects had already fled.

But a quick-thinking member of the public passed on the details of a vehicle which was believed to be involved to the Force Control Room.

Officers from Cleveland Police joined the Specialist Operations Unit to search for the suspect vehicle.

Three men have been arrested following a burglary in Whitby in the early hours of this morning (Aug 19).

Police caught up with it on the A171 heading towards Middlesbrough when it immediately attempted to evade officers by reaching high speeds.

During the pursuit, officers noticed a sledgehammer been discarded from the vehicle before they stung it and boxed it in with three police vehicles.

Three men in their 40s were arrested and currently remain in police custody.

A police cordon remained in place this morning on Church Street in Whitby to allow forensic examination work to take place.

Area commander for Scarborough and Ryedale, Supt Rachel Wood, said: “I would like to thank the member of the public who provided the information to our Force Control Room to allow us to swiftly track down this vehicle.

“It was a great example of teamwork from two different forces who were pivotal in securing the arrests of three individuals.

“There are no borders, and we will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of cross border crime and travelling criminality.”