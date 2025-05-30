For the second time this week Whitby’s volunteer Coastguard Rescue Team have attended 3 call outs in 24 hours.

On Wednesday (May 28) afternoon at 2.38pm, the team were tasked to reports of several persons cut off by the tide to the south of the east pier in Whitby.

On arrival it was found three adults and four children were cut off by the fast rising tide. Coastguard Rescue Officers were able to assist the casualties back to the safety of the east pier by helping those trapped safely over the rock armour.

All casualties were fit and well so all assists were free to stand down.

On Thursday (May 29) at 11.51am the Coastguard were called to assist with a vessel which had been demasted south of Whitby near Robin Hoods Bay. Whitby RNLI lifeboat met with the stricken vessel, assisted the crew with making the vessel safe and then returning the all safely back into Whitby harbour.

Coastguard Rescue Officers assisted the crew and lifeboat with docking the vessel, then carried out a welfare check of the crew. Once complete the team stood down to return to home or work.

Later that day, as 15.02pm the team headed back out to an incident near Whitby harbour to assist Yorkshire Ambulance Service. This was successfully concluded some time later and the team could head back home after another busy day.

A spokesperson for Whitby Coastguard said: “We’d like to highlight that this is also the second tasking this week to a cut off below the Abbey at Whitby East Pier.

“Tide times and water levels vary daily, particularly around cliffs with smaller bays and rock armor areas.

“Please always check tide times before heading out on any adventures big or small near the coast.

“Many thanks to both Staithes Coastguard and Whitby RNLI lifeboat for the assist.”