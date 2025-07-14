Three call outs in one night for Staithes Coastguard

Staithes Coastguard during the early morning rescue - Staithes Coastguard

Staithes Coastguard were kept busy overnight on Saturday (July 12) as they were called to attend three incidents.

The first call came at 11.51pm when the team were paged to a person possibly going into the sea at Saltburn. The team were stood down before leaving station.

The team could barely have returned home when they received a second call to Staithes harbour after two persons slipped on the slip way.

The team were tasked at 1.23am and were about to begin casualty care when the Ambulance arrived, rescue officers stayed on scene whilst the ambulance crew assessed the casualties.

A post on the Staithes Coastguard Facebook page read: “A big thank you to Dotty's Tearoom for their hospitality during this incident!”

At 2.18am, with rescue officers still on scene at the above incident, the team received another tasking to a missing person believed to be in the area of Huntcliffe.

The team left the two casualties with the Ambulance crew and proceeded to Huntcliffe.

After liaising with Police it was confirmed that a rope rescue system would be required.

Teams set up two rescue systems and thankfully the incident came to a safe conclusion.

The team left Huntcliffe after around 4 hours, finally cleaning down, parking up the vehicles and leaving the station for a well earned rest at around 7.15am.

A spokesperson for Staithes Coastguard said: “A big thank you to Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team, Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team and RNLI Redcar for their assistance on this incident, a true team effort with multiple teams and agencies working together.”