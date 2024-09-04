Three Coastguard Rescue Teams called as 13 people cut off by tide in Robin Hood's Bay
The group, comprising 13 people and two dogs, were spotted walking around a headland by a member of the public who called the Coastguard.
The three Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent to the scene and escorted eight adults, four children, a teenager and the two dogs along the tideline and to safety.
A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “If you're setting out for a walk along the beach, don't forget to check tide tables before you go and make sure that you go out whilst the tide is going out.
“Incoming tides don’t just come in from out at sea – they can also sneak up behind you and cut off your exit route, leaving you stranded and in danger.
“By knowing when it’s high and low tide, you can make sure you’ll get back in plenty of time without putting yourself at risk.”