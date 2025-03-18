Twenty five call-outs in 2025 and counting for Staithes Coastguard after walker suffers leg injury

Staithes Coastguard’s busy year continued when back-to-back call-outs pushed the total for the year up to 25, with nine in March alone.

On Saturday March 15, the Staithes team was paged alongside Redcar Coastguard to an incident in Saltburn, which was resolved by the police.

Just as the previous incident was concluding, both Staithes Coastguard and Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked alongside Whitby Coastguard to a incident in the area of Runswick Bay, where someone had slipped and suffered a leg injury.

Staithes Coastguard said on its Facebook page: “Walking over difficult terrain and through thick mud, the teams managed to locate the casualty.

"After a quick assessment it was decided that a standard stretcher carry to any vehicle would be extremely difficult.

"Therefore, the Officer In Charge requested assistance from the Coastguard Helicopter (Rescue 912) based at Humberside.

“With the helicopter en route, the teams prepared a helicopter landing site and with excellent team work managed to carry the stretcher an extensive distance over the difficult terrain to the awaiting helicopter.

“Due to the remote location (and to the delight of some Rescue Officers) the helicopter transported both the casualty and the Rescue Officers to a place nearby where the casualty was handed over to North Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

“An excellent example of great teamwork.

“A big thank you to the crew of Rescue 912 for their assistance.”

If you fancy working alongside The Coastguard Helicopter or want to know more about what it takes to be a Coastguard Rescue Officer, keep an eye on the Staithes Coastguard Facebook page over the coming weeks for more details on the upcoming recruitment window.