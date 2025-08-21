Two buildings destroyed by fire in Scarborough

Two sheds were destroyed by the blaze

Crews from Scarborough and Malton responded to multiple reports of a fire on Queen Margaret’s Road on Wednesday (August 21).

The calls, which were received at 1.28pm, reported that the blaze was affecting sheds and an industrial unit.

Two sheds were completely destroyed by the fire, whilst the remaining shed and industrial unit suffered fire damage and smoke logging.

Once the industrial unit had been naturally ventilated, the crew removed ceiling tiles to ensure the fire hadn’t spread into the roof void.

Crews used a hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to extinguish the fire and dampen down hotspots.