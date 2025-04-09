Two crews tackle kitchen fire at Scarborough property

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:03 BST
Fire crews from Scarborough and Filey were called to a house blaze in Scarborough which affected the kitchen of a two-storey property.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, water from a hose reel jet and fitted smoke alarms after ventilating the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

No-one was hurt.

The incident happened at 8.22pm on April 8.

