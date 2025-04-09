Two crews tackle kitchen fire at Scarborough property
Fire crews from Scarborough and Filey were called to a house blaze in Scarborough which affected the kitchen of a two-storey property.
Firefighters extinguished the fire using two breathing apparatus, water from a hose reel jet and fitted smoke alarms after ventilating the property using a positive pressure ventilation fan.
No-one was hurt.
The incident happened at 8.22pm on April 8.
