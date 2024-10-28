Two Jack Russell dogs rescued after pet tortoise causes fire near Malton

By Louise French
Published 28th Oct 2024, 09:30 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 09:31 BST
Two Jack Russell dogs were rescued after a pet tortoise caused a fire near Malton - Tortoise photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Firefirghters were called to an unusual incident on Friday afternoon (October 25).

Malton and York crews were called to attend a fire in a domestic property in Bulmer shortly before 5pm on Friday.

The fire was caused by a pet tortoise knocking over the heat lamp from its enclosure.

The lamp fell into sawdust and this smouldered creating a lot of smoke.

Crews extinguished the fire and rescued the tortoise and two Jack Russell dogs.

The fire caused minor damage to the enclosure only.

