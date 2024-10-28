Two Jack Russell dogs rescued after pet tortoise causes fire near Malton
Firefirghters were called to an unusual incident on Friday afternoon (October 25).
Malton and York crews were called to attend a fire in a domestic property in Bulmer shortly before 5pm on Friday.
The fire was caused by a pet tortoise knocking over the heat lamp from its enclosure.
The lamp fell into sawdust and this smouldered creating a lot of smoke.
Crews extinguished the fire and rescued the tortoise and two Jack Russell dogs.
The fire caused minor damage to the enclosure only.
