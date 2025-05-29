“Understandably, people in the town will be concerned": MP Alison Hume's statement on two unexplained deaths in Scarborough
On Monday May 26, police were called to the sudden death of a 69-year-old man at his home in Gatesgarth Close.
Officers became concerned as the death followed a similar incident on May 21 when emergency services were called to the sudden death of a 49-year-old man in an adjoining property.
At this stage it is not known how the men died and both deaths are being treated as unexplained at this time.
As emergency services work to establish the circumstances and the cause of their deaths, and as a precautionary measure, two adjoining properties have been evacuated and the residents are being provided with alternative accommodation.
Ms Hume said: “I am saddened to hear about the unexplained deaths of two men at adjoining properties in Scarborough.
“My thoughts are with their families.
“Understandably, people in the town will be concerned. North Yorkshire Police have stressed they do not believe there is any risk to the wider community at this time.
“I know they are working extremely hard to get to the bottom of what has happened in both cases.”
