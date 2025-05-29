“Understandably, people in the town will be concerned": MP Alison Hume's statement on two unexplained deaths in Scarborough

Gatesgarth Close where the deaths occurred - Picture: Richard Ponter

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume has released a statement about the two recent unexplained deaths in Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday May 26, police were called to the sudden death of a 69-year-old man at his home in Gatesgarth Close.

Officers became concerned as the death followed a similar incident on May 21 when emergency services were called to the sudden death of a 49-year-old man in an adjoining property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this stage it is not known how the men died and both deaths are being treated as unexplained at this time.

As emergency services work to establish the circumstances and the cause of their deaths, and as a precautionary measure, two adjoining properties have been evacuated and the residents are being provided with alternative accommodation.

Ms Hume said: “I am saddened to hear about the unexplained deaths of two men at adjoining properties in Scarborough.

“My thoughts are with their families.

“Understandably, people in the town will be concerned. North Yorkshire Police have stressed they do not believe there is any risk to the wider community at this time.

“I know they are working extremely hard to get to the bottom of what has happened in both cases.”