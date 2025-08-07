Unexploded World War Two bomb found in Staxton, near Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Aug 2025, 16:09 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 16:15 BST
An unexploded World War 2 bomb has been safely removed after being discovered this morning (August 7) at an outbuilding in Staxton.

Shortly after 8.30am, North Yorkshire Police received a report of the suspected World War Two unexploded device.

Officers attended the address and informed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD).

A cordon was put in place as a precaution while EOD removed the device from the area.

A WWII bomb was found in Staxton.

The device was then transported to a safe location where a controlled explosion took place at around12.30pm.

The cordon is now stood down.

Police thank the public for their patience while the incident was dealt with.

