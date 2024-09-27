Update on body found on Hornsea beach given by Humberside Police
Humberside Police Officers were in attendance on Hornsea beach following the discovery of a man’s body at around 8am on Tuesday September 24.
The circumstances surrounding his death are currently being treated as unexplained, but are not thought to be suspicious. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers. Anyone with information that may assist police enquiries, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 82 of 24 September. Those who wish to remain anonymous can report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.