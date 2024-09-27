Humberside Police give an update after a man's body was discovered on Hornsea beach earlier this week.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently being treated as unexplained, but are not thought to be suspicious. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers. Anyone with information that may assist police enquiries, call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 82 of 24 September. Those who wish to remain anonymous can report via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.