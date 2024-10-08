Warning issued after Whitby RNLI called to assist two swimmers caught in rip current

Rip current can seen close to Whitby beach where the waves are not breaking

Whitby RNLI launched to assist two swimmers caught in a rip current earlier this week.

The call for assistance was made after a third member of the group, who was on the beach, realised the swimmers had got into difficulty.

Whitby’s inshore lifeboat was launched and the crew quickly located the swimmers.

One had managed to make their own way back to shore and the remaining swimmer in the water was transferred into the lifeboat and taken to the shore.

Helm on the call out, Leah Hunter said: “The swimmer was wearing a tow float which really helped us to quickly locate them in the water.

“If you get caught in a rip current, remember not to panic, float to live by laying on your back to catch your breath.

“You can swim parallel to the shore to get out of the current.”

Whitby Coastguard crew gave advice to the swimmers on how to recognise a rip current.

A rip current occurs when water is channelling back out to sea, they can be identified by the area where the waves are not breaking, or the surface of the water looks unusual eg bubbly or foamy.

A spokesperson for Whitby RNLI said: “A rip current can quickly carry you out of your depth and even the most experienced sea swimmers can get caught out.

“The RNLI advise all swimmers to let someone know how long they expect to be in the water.

“If you see someone in trouble in the water call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”