WATCH: Major incident declared as Langdale Moor Fire covers 5km square area

A wild fire at Langdale Moor has now been declared a major incident, as the fire spreads to cover a 5km square area .

Fire crews were called to the fire on August 11 after reports were received of smoke in the area.

They found that the fire had jumped the fire break put in place previously and maintained a watching brief overnight.

Crews were assisted by a drone from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service

Bedale's pump and crew supported at the incident overnight - Image: Bedale Fire Station

By Tuesday afternoon the fire measured approximately 1km x 1km and was affecting moorland and forestry.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s latest update states: “The fire has now spread and is covering around 5sq km.

"More resources are being sent to the scene (it’s now a make pumps 20 incident).

“This has now been declared a major incident.”

The fire has now been declared a major incident. Credit: Sherburn Fire Service

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, and Jo Coles, Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, released a joint statement which read: "We are aware of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s declaration of a major incident for the fire at Langdale Moor and continue to monitor the situation.

“We encourage the public to avoid the area and follow the latest advice from the fire service, which can be found on their website.

“We want to thank the firefighters, emergency service workers and partner agencies for their response to this incident."

Advice and further information can be found at: Incident Update – Langdale Moor Fire - North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service