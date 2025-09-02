'We knew we had to do whatever we could': Pickering holiday park opens doors to firefighters battling Langdale Moor blaze

Galtres Retreat & Lodge Park has been providing support for firefighters as they battle the Langdale Moor blaze.

When wildfires broke out across the Yorkshire Moors, emergency services were pushed to their limits — and the call for community support was urgent. Galtres Retreat and Lodge Park, based in Pickering, was among the first to respond.

Within just 24 hours, the holiday park was transformed into a temporary operations base for 75 firefighters deployed to tackle the blaze. The events centre at the park was converted into a command and rest hub, while the team mobilised every available lodge to provide much-needed accommodation for the crews.

Zak, the General Manager of Galtres Retreat Lodges, along with his family and staff, worked around the clock to ensure the firefighters had a warm welcome, a place to rest, and meals ready each day.

In addition to accommodation, Galtres Retreat has been providing daily breakfasts and evening meals for all crews, ensuring they remain fuelled and cared for as they carry out their vital work on the front lines.

Firefighters taking a well deserved break.

Zak said: “We’re proud to support the incredible men and women putting their lives at risk to protect our countryside and communities.

“When we got the call, there was no question – we knew we had to do whatever we could.”

Galtres Retreat Lodges is typically a tranquil holiday destination nestled in the countryside — but in a moment of need, it became something much more: highlighting the strength of community support in times of crisis.