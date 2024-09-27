Weather latest: new flood alerts issued for North Sea coastline from Whitby to Staithes

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Sep 2024, 10:02 BST
A new flood alert has been issued this morning (Sep 27) for the North Sea coast, from Staithes to Whitby, including Sandsend and the tidal River Esk.

Gov.uk say that high tides and forecast weather conditions today may lead to flooding, with flooding is possible between 1.15pm and 4.30pm today.

They say the areas most at risk include the seafront (A174) and properties next to the road, with the situation being “closely monitored.”

People should stay away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.

on the Esk.

A flood warning is also in place for the River Esk at Briggswath as heavy persistent rainfall has caused water levels to rise.

