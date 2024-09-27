Weather latest: new flood alerts issued for North Sea coastline from Whitby to Staithes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new flood alert has been issued this morning (Sep 27) for the North Sea coast, from Staithes to Whitby, including Sandsend and the tidal River Esk.

Gov.uk say that high tides and forecast weather conditions today may lead to flooding, with flooding is possible between 1.15pm and 4.30pm today.

They say the areas most at risk include the seafront (A174) and properties next to the road, with the situation being “closely monitored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People should stay away from beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.

on the Esk.

A flood warning is also in place for the River Esk at Briggswath as heavy persistent rainfall has caused water levels to rise.