Whitby lifeboat and coastguard helicopter launched after distress signal alert
The alarms are triggered automatically when they are under pressure, for instance when a vessel is sinking.
Lois Ivan and the Coastguard helicopter were launched just after 9.30am on September 19.
The volunteer crew began a search pattern near to the location of the alarm.
Coxswain Richard Dowson said: “We had begun our search pattern when the information came through that the EPIRB had been triggered from land.
"The location was near the recycling centre so the most likely scenario is that someone has disposed of the equipment without having it decommissioned.
"These things happen, and we are always ready to respond, we were just glad no-one was in danger.”
The crew ended up spending an extra couple of hours at sea due to an extremely low tide, meaning vessels were unable to safely re-enter the harbour until high water.
