Whitby lifeboat called after tanker crew member suffers serious foot injury off Whitby coast
The vessel was heading for Sunderland on Saturday July 20 when one crew member aboard had suffered a serious foot injury.
The Coastguard requested that Whitby RNLI launch Lois Ivan to stand by and assist while the Coastguard helicopter carried out a medical evacuation of the casualty.
The Shannon class lifeboat was first to arrive on the scene and volunteer crew member Andy Brighton was transferred aboard the vessel.
He provided casualty care, including administering pain relief to the crewman.
The rescue helicopter then arrived on the scene and a second RNLI crewman was transferred aboard to assist with the transfer of the casualty to the helicopter.
The casualty was safely transferred and taken to the nearest hospital.
Coxswain Jonathan Marr said: “We hope the injured crewman makes a speedy recovery and we were happy to assist.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.