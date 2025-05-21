Whitby lifeboat goes to rescue of yacht with defective engine six miles off coast
Whitby RNLI launched their Shannon class all weather lifeboat to assist a northbound yacht with a defective engine.
The vessel was six miles east of the harbour yesterday (May 20) and required a tow to safety.
The volunteer crew located the yacht and towed it into Whitby harbour, berthing it on the visitor pontoon.
RNLI Launch Authority Stephen Upright said: “The volunteers at Whitby train regularly for all eventualities and were able to put their skills to the test today when the call came in that a yacht was in distress.
“Luckily the crew aboard the vessel reported the incident promptly which meant a safe outcome for all involved.”
If you get into difficulty at sea, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.