Whitby lifeboat goes to rescue of yacht with defective engine six miles off coast

Whitby RNLI launched their Shannon class all weather lifeboat to assist a northbound yacht with a defective engine.

The vessel was six miles east of the harbour yesterday (May 20) and required a tow to safety.

The volunteer crew located the yacht and towed it into Whitby harbour, berthing it on the visitor pontoon.

RNLI Launch Authority Stephen Upright said: “The volunteers at Whitby train regularly for all eventualities and were able to put their skills to the test today when the call came in that a yacht was in distress.

“Luckily the crew aboard the vessel reported the incident promptly which meant a safe outcome for all involved.”

If you get into difficulty at sea, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.