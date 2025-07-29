Whitby RNLI boats called out after lobster pots disable yacht's engine

Both Whitby lifeboats were called out to assist with a yacht which had run into a lobster pot and become tangled, disabling its engine.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whitby RNLI crew members were paged at 6.15pm on Monday July 28, and were tasked to attend the 30ft yacht close to the town’s East Pier.

The all weather lifeboat Lois Ivan was launched, followed by the inshore lifeboat to assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yacht was freed and towed into the harbour to the waiting pontoon.

Whitby's all weather lifeboat, Lois Ivan.

Launch Authority Nick Stephens said: “Thank you to our volunteer crew who responded to the pager this evening and undertook a tow of the vessel to safety.”

If you get in trouble at sea dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

Whitby lifeboat crew recent welcomed the RNLI’s regional people team for the north and east – Trish, Elizabeth and Rachel – who play a vital role in the RNLI’s people team looking after all the volunteers and staff needs.