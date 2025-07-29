Whitby RNLI boats called out after lobster pots disable yacht's engine
The Whitby RNLI crew members were paged at 6.15pm on Monday July 28, and were tasked to attend the 30ft yacht close to the town’s East Pier.
The all weather lifeboat Lois Ivan was launched, followed by the inshore lifeboat to assist.
The yacht was freed and towed into the harbour to the waiting pontoon.
Launch Authority Nick Stephens said: “Thank you to our volunteer crew who responded to the pager this evening and undertook a tow of the vessel to safety.”
If you get in trouble at sea dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.
Whitby lifeboat crew recent welcomed the RNLI’s regional people team for the north and east – Trish, Elizabeth and Rachel – who play a vital role in the RNLI’s people team looking after all the volunteers and staff needs.
