Windscreen removed to rescue trapped passenger following Foxholes crash

Crew members from Scarborough Fire Station were called to the incident

Firefighters from Scarborough and Humberside Fire Service attended a two vehicle Road Traffic Collision on Sunday (March 9).

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crews were called to the incident at Foxholes at 1.59pm.

On arrival, the drivers of both vehicles had self extricated, however, a female casualty remained trapped in one of the vehicles with a suspected broken ankle.

Crew worked to free the female casualty using a glass cutter to remove the windscreen before extricating her through it using a long board.