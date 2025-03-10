Windscreen removed to rescue trapped passenger following Foxholes crash
Firefighters from Scarborough and Humberside Fire Service attended a two vehicle Road Traffic Collision on Sunday (March 9).
The crews were called to the incident at Foxholes at 1.59pm.
On arrival, the drivers of both vehicles had self extricated, however, a female casualty remained trapped in one of the vehicles with a suspected broken ankle.
Crew worked to free the female casualty using a glass cutter to remove the windscreen before extricating her through it using a long board.