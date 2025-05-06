Woman carried 450m after sustaining leg injury during Whitby Whalebones Walk

By Louise French
Published 6th May 2025, 08:27 BST
Some of the participants at the beginning of the walk. Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue TeamSome of the participants at the beginning of the walk. Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team
Some of the participants at the beginning of the walk. Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team
Cleveland Mountain Rescue team were called into action on Sunday after a woman sustained a lower leg injury during the Whitby Whalebones Walk.

The woman had fallen near to Sandsend and was unable to place any weight on her leg.

She contacted the team, who dispatched members in two Land Rovers and other vehicles to Sandsend car park .

From there, they walked to her location with the required equipment to provide assistance.

At the site, the casualty was provided with pain relief and had a vacuum splint applied to the injured limb.

She was then transferred back to Sandsend car park on a wheeled rescue stretcher, a distance of approximately 450 m, where she was collected by the road ambulance.

The Whalebones Walk in Whitby is an annual event which raises money for Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team.

The walk starts at the Whitby Whalebones and stretches for 22 miles along the coast, ending at Errington Primary School in Marske-by-the-Sea.

