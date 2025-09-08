Woman punched in street in Scarborough by complete stranger in 'unprovoked assault'
Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault which they say happened at around 4pm on Tuesday September 2.
Thankfully, the victim – described by police as “an older woman” – did not suffer any serious injury.
This happened near to the Spar Shop on Falsgrave Road.
CCTV enquiries remain ongoing, but police want to know:
Where you in the area?
Did you witness this incident?
Do you have any dashcam footage?
If so, please email: [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12250166472 when passing on information.