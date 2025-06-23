Woman taken to hospital after falling from clifftop path in Scarborough
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service and other emergency services assist a woman who fell from a clifftop path in Scarborough.
The incident occurred on Royal Albert Drive at 11:10am on Sunday, June 22.
A crew from Scarborough assisted colleagues from Coastguard, Police and Ambulance to access a female who had fallen from a clifftop path. Crews used hydraulic cutters and spreaders to access the female who was then moved to the ambulance to be transported to hospital.
