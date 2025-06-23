Woman taken to hospital after falling from clifftop path in Scarborough

By Claudia Bowes
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 16:37 BST
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service and other emergency services assist a woman who fell from a clifftop path in Scarborough.

A crew from Scarborough assisted colleagues from Coastguard, Police and Ambulance to access a female who had fallen from a clifftop path. Crews used hydraulic cutters and spreaders to access the female who was then moved to the ambulance to be transported to hospital.

