Woman’s sudden death below Whitby Abbey under investigation
According to the police, the body was spotted by a member of the public below Whitby Abbey at 12.53pm on Thursday (July 31).
A police spokesperson said: “Police, ambulance, coastguard, mountain rescue and lifeboat teams were called into assist with the incident, which is believed to have involved a fall from the cliff.
“Due to the rocky location and high tide, mountain rescue assisted in recovering the woman’s body to the lifeboat before being taken to the lifeboat house.
“Enquiries are ongoing to investigate the circumstances for a coroner’s report.
“The sudden death is not believed to be suspicious.
“The woman’s family have been informed and are receiving support.
“Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that could assist officers, are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12250142097.”
Please note there is no connection with the sudden deaths of a man and a woman at the same location on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.