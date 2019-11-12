Emergency services called out to search for missing angler near Staithes

Staithes Coastguard.

Staithes and Runswick lifeboat was paged at 9.45pm on November 9.

The lifeboat launched just before 10pm to look for an angler thought to be fishing between Staithes and Skinningrove.

The angler's car was noticed parked in the Boulby area near Staithes by fellow anglers who became concerned as they hadn’t seen the suspected missing person whilst walking along the foreshore.

Both HM Coastguard and Staithes and Runswick Lifeboat conducted an extensive search of the shoreline between Staithes and Skinningrove. In view of weather conditions and an advancing tide, the search and rescue helicopter based at Humber was also launched to extend the search over a wider area.