Emergency services at the scene of tanker accident on A169 between Whitby and Pickering
Emergency services are still at the scene of an accident on the A169 at Lockton.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 1:40 pm
Updated
Friday, 15th November 2019, 1:48 pm
North Yorkshire Police "received reports that a milk tanker had come off the road" at 10.30am this morning (Friday November 15).
The road is currently closed in both directions on Lockton Lane, from Lockton Cemetery to Hostess Lane.
ROAD CLOSED: A169 between Whitby and Pickering closed following milk spillage and accidentIt has been reported that there is heavy traffic in the area due to a milk spillage.
The vehicle is being recovered and traffic is being diverted via Hostess Lane.