News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
2 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
2 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
4 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
5 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
5 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Emergency services stage realistic major incident training for mass casualties near Scarborough

Emergency services have completed a large training exercise near Scarborough to prepare in the event of a major incident involving mass casualties.

By George Buksmann
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read

The multi-agency scenario at North Yorkshire Water Park in Wykeham involved North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s water rescue teams, North Yorkshire Police’s dive teams, HM Coastguard, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Helicopter Emergency Medical Service and Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team on April 26.

A fire service spokesperson said water rescue crews from across North Yorkshire took part in the tactical exercise to “practice their water rescue skills and put their knowledge to the test”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The mock emergency scenario involved reports of 14 missing people in and around the water park’s lakes who had been attending an illicit barbecue that had taken place when the park was closed.

Mock scenarios were created to test the emergency service teams. (Photo: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)Mock scenarios were created to test the emergency service teams. (Photo: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)
Mock scenarios were created to test the emergency service teams. (Photo: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)
Most Popular

It quickly escalated resulting in many drunk casualties suffering from multiple realistic injuries.

The large-scale exercise tested a multi-agency response to a major incident with more than 20 casualties and included helicopters and drones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The water park was closed to the public during the training exercise but has since reopened.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Water Park said: “It was a privilege to have been able to support those that continue to do a great job within the community and host local emergency services as they carried out one of the largest water-based training exercises.”

The multi-agency exercise involved teams from across North Yorkshire. (Photo: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)The multi-agency exercise involved teams from across North Yorkshire. (Photo: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)
The multi-agency exercise involved teams from across North Yorkshire. (Photo: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)
Related topics:Emergency servicesScarboroughNorth Yorkshire Water ParkYorkshire Ambulance ServiceNorth Yorkshire Police