Emmerdale star to launch Scarborough's countdown to Christmas

Matthew Wolfenden, who plays David Metcalfe in Emmerdale, will kick off this year’s Countdown to Christmas in Scarborough.

Matthew, who plays the son of character, Eric Pollard, in the ITV Yorkshire soap opera, will make his star appearance in the town on Sunday 18 November as part of the borough’s Countdown to Christmas event on South Bay.

McCain has been proud sponsor of Emmerdale since 2014 and the actor, who has starred in Emmerdale since 2006, accepted an invitation from the company to be part of the event.

Yorkshire Coast Radio will host the switch-on event from 4pm on Foreshore Road, with the popular Matthew starting the Countdown to Christmas fireworks display at 5pm.

Jennifer Domett from McCain said: “We’re proud of our partnership with Emmerdale – and it’s great that we can invite one of its stars to Scarborough to kick off the Christmas season.

“The event is set to be full of festive fun. It’s wonderful to see so many businesses coming together to make it happen – we’re really looking forward to it.”

Janet Deacon, Scarborough Borough Council Tourism Manager and Welcome to Yorkshire Area Director said: “We love our soaps here in Yorkshire and we can’t get enough of the actors that star in them, so we’re expecting bumper crowds to turn out for Matthew. Whether you live locally or plan to visit Scarborough for the Countdown event, you’ll be guaranteed a brilliant

atmosphere with a festive buzz to help get your Christmas preparations off to a great start.

"On Saturday 17 November Boyes’ Father Christmas will arrive in town by boat, there are some amazing gifts in the local shops and the whole weekend will be backed with fun and festive cheer.”

Graham North, Chairman of the Christmas Steering Group, which has co-ordinated the event said: “We couldn’t be more delighted that Matthew has accepted the invitation from McCain Foods to help get the Christmas party started in Scarborough. Last year’s event was a huge success thanks to Emmerdale actors Dominic Brunt and Mark Charnock’s presence, so we are sure that this year’s event will be just as popular.”

The Countdown to Christmas event is being made possible thanks to the partnership between Scarborough Borough Council, McCain Foods GB Ltd, Scarborough Hospitality Association, Scarborough Chamber of Trade, South Bay Traders Association, and local theatres.

On the day Foreshore Road will be closed to traffic between 2pm and 7.30pm to ensure there is plenty of space for people to gather and for crowds to be managed safely.