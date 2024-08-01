Acclaimed historian in fundraiser as part of Whitby Krampus Run 10th year celebrations
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event was held recently as a fundraiser for Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary in Brunswick Street’s Chapel on the Hill, to a packed audience.
The Whitby Book Shop had a stall selling the professor’s books which sold out as people queued to get them signed as well as having a selfie or two with the man himself.
Profits from ticket sales and a collection and raffle for the charity raised £523.
Pictured at the cheque handover are Elaine Edmunds and Laurence Mitchell from Whitby Krampus Run, Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary volunteer Angela Child and receiving the cheque Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary founder and manager Alexandra Smith.
Whitby Krampus Run will be held on December 7 and 8.
Last year’s event saw a parade from the Bandstand to the Whalebones, a fire dance performance from Mister Fox at Dock End and the Krampus Ball.