'An important development' - new EV charging facility opens in Whitby

A new EV charging facility has opened in Whitby, providing the community with easy access to convenient charging.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Arundel Place, just off Downdinner Hill, the facility offers EV charging running at speeds of up to 160kw.

Part of Zest’s growing EV charging network across North Yorkshire, it marks another step on the journey to reduce reliance on petrol and diesel vehicles, helping to improve air quality and fight climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zest is developing EV charging across the UK in areas that lack sufficient EV infrastructure - making it easier for drivers without chargers to recharge their vehicles.

EV charging point on Whitby's Arundel Place.

Coun Neil Swannick, North Yorkshire Councillor for Whitby Streonshalh, said: “This is an important development for Whitby as we continue to support cleaner, more sustainable travel.

"Reliable access to ultra-rapid EV charging is essential to help more people make the switch to electric vehicles.”

Robin Heap, CEO at Zest, added: “Facilities like this one on Arundel Place are an important investment in Whitby's future.”