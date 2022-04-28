Annual free compost giveway returns with an event at the Council Depot in Carnaby on May 14

Council staff get ready to hand out the compost at last year’s giveaway event.

The giveaway will be held at the Council Depot on Carnaby Industrial Estate on Saturday, May 14 from 10am. Residents are invited to drive along where two 15kg bags of compost will be placed into each of their car boots.

Eight giveaway events will be held across the area between Monday, May 9 and Saturday, May 21, where around 5,000 bags of compost will be handed out for free to local residents.

As always, the compost being given away will be made directly from the garden and food waste which East Riding residents recycle in their brown bins. The scheme has been running a number of years and returned in September after a Covid break.

All events will be Covid-safe and residents are asked to stay in their vehicles.

Cllr Chris Matthews, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “Compost giveaways are really important because they are the council’s way of giving back to residents and thanking them for continuing to recycle. The East Riding is still one of the top areas in the country for recycling and that’s down to the fantastic efforts of residents.”