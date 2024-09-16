Annual Great British Beach Clean: Here's how to get involved

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Sep 2024, 17:00 GMT
The Great British Beach Clean will take place from September 20 until September 29. Photo courtesy of Rose Bainbridge.The Great British Beach Clean will take place from September 20 until September 29. Photo courtesy of Rose Bainbridge.
The Great British Beach Clean will take place from September 20 until September 29. Photo courtesy of Rose Bainbridge.
The Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean will be running from September 20-29 – here’s what you need to know.

The programme is one of the largest marine citizen science activities of its kind in the UK.

Volunteers taking part will not only be clearing beaches of litter, but help the Marine Conservation Society, the UK’s leading ocean membership charity, to gather vital data to create change for cleaner and healthier seas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At last year’s Great British Beach Clean, 5,416 volunteers conducted 428 beach cleans over 10 days, surveying 64,139 metres of coastline. A total of 129,391 pieces of litter were collected, filling 1,426 bags and weighing 7,476 kg.

Plastic still remains the most common form of beach pollution – highlighting the urgent need for further action to tackle the single-use plastic problem such as charges, bans and deposit return schemes. Photo courtesy of Rose Bainbridge.Plastic still remains the most common form of beach pollution – highlighting the urgent need for further action to tackle the single-use plastic problem such as charges, bans and deposit return schemes. Photo courtesy of Rose Bainbridge.
Plastic still remains the most common form of beach pollution – highlighting the urgent need for further action to tackle the single-use plastic problem such as charges, bans and deposit return schemes. Photo courtesy of Rose Bainbridge.

The Marine Conservation Society has recorded an average drop of 80% in carrier bags found on UK beaches since charges were introduced, showing that policies to reduce plastic work.

Lizzie Price, Beachwatch Manager at the Marine Conservation Society, said: “It's fantastic to see real-world evidence of the effectiveness of policies such as carrier bag charges in tackling pollution from single-use plastics. There's no denying that these measures have helped to reduce litter on our beaches. However, we cannot afford to become complacent.

“Drinks-related litter, such as bottles and cans, were found on 97% of UK beaches surveyed last year. We need wider policies such as charges, bans, or deposits on more single-use items where possible, including the proposed deposit return schemes for plastic bottles, cans, and glass. We must keep moving towards a society that repairs, reuses, and recycles.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clare Trotman, Beachwatch Officer at the Marine Conservation Society, said: “The work we do at the Marine Conservation Society simply wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our volunteers, who help gather crucial beach litter data. This information is invaluable in shaping scientific understanding and driving the changes needed to protect our precious marine environment.

“With beach cleans taking place all over the UK and Channel Islands, there are countless opportunities to get involved and support us this year. And if you can’t make it to the beach, you can still contribute by organising a local litter pick and survey in your area.”

Visit https://www.mcsuk.org/what-you-can-do/join-a-beach-clean/great-british-beach-clean/great-british-beach-clean-events/ to sign up for a beach clean, or to organise your own.

Related topics:Volunteers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice