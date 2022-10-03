Anti-fracking proposal put forward for this week’s East Riding of Yorkshire council’s full meeting

Councillors Jane Evison and Jonathan Owen (pictured) ward councillors for the East Wolds and Coastal ward have, for a number of years made their views of opposing any fracking activity in this area well known.

Councillors Jane Evison and Jonathan Owen ward councillors for the East Wolds and Coastal ward have, for a number of years made their views of opposing any fracking activity in this area well known.

Cllr Evison said: “When the possibility of fracking in this area was suggested a few years ago, I made it my business to find out as much as I could about the process, attending many meetings and listening to both sides of the argument. However, having done that there is no doubt in my mind that it is absolutely the wrong venture for our ward and residents.

“I will be supporting the Motion on Wednesday and should it emerge will continue to oppose any suggestion of fracking in this area.”

Cllr Owen said: “Whilst appreciating the need to review our national need for energy security in the light of recent events in Russia and Ukraine, I am still of the opinion that Fracking is not the way forward in the East Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only is it still unproven as a means of production, but original arguments against fracking still hold in my mind and I have heard nothing to change my views.