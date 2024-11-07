The pathway between Allen’s Nosh Bar and JC’s Restaurant. Image courtesy of Richard M Jones

A prolific Bridlington author is at the forefront of a new campaign to reinstate the name of a small thoroughfare near the harbour.

Richard M Jones, who has written more than 20 books, many of them covering local history and shipwrecks, is hoping to get the pathway between Allen’s Nosh Bar and JC’s Restaurant back on the map.

Bath Passage, which connects Queen Street with the top of the harbour, lost its name after the area was bombed during World War II.

Mr Jones highlighted this fact on his Facebook page and asked Bridlington residents if the name should be restored.

The location of Bath Passage. Images courtesy of Richard M Jones

He said: “During the war there was a building behind these Queen Street shops close to Harbour Lites pub that housed the town swimming baths, hence the name.

"However, a bombing raid destroyed the building and it was never rebuilt.

"Somewhere along the line the name of the passageway was lost and I highlighted this on a Facebook post.

"I then asked people a general question of if it was worth having a sign back up to give this place its identity back.

"The response I got was huge, so many people saying a big ‘yes’.

Responding to the internet post, reader Debbie Mayor said: “I think there are few places that would benefit from a little history board ie this and where other places of interest are.

"I've read books on the history of bridlington but some things and places are hard to find.”

Val Lawson said: “Bath Passage should be clearly marked and remembered for generations to come.”

Liam Nicholas Dealtry: “Totally agree. So many old names no longer used which should be”

Mr Jones said: "In response to this sentiment, I have asked several councillors to raise this at a meeting.

"If there is funding available to have this street sign made, it seems that it has the support of the residents of Bridlington who are keen to make sure the history of the town is preserved.

"I actually worked at JC’s as a teenager in the kitchens, so it is great that today I am working on something that is a part of my own history as well.”

Visit www.facebook.com/shipwreck.data to find out more about Richard’s work.