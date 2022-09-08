Barnby Show, near Whitby, back for first time since 2019 with a 'glorious' show day
Barnby Show Produce Society held its 116th show – the first time the event had been on since before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organiser said the show was well supported with a good number coming through the gate.
The dog show was well attended along with the horse/pony classes.
In the exhibition tent entries were down particularly in the flower and veg sections most probably due to the dry summer, a good amount of entries in the childrens' classes with some exceptional talent on show.
Most Popular
-
1
Urgent appeal to find missing man who attempted to walk from Scarborough to West Yorkshire without his medication
-
2
Man identified after body found on rocks at Whitby Pier as police appeal to trace his daughters
-
3
Scarborough man wanted by police after missing court appearance
-
4
Scarborough to Whitby cycle route ranked as best in UK
-
5
Scarborough's Open Air Theatre hosts just half of permitted concerts as council defends music venue
The produce and baking section entries were also well supported.
Secertary Alison Hodgson said: “Overall, it was a glorious day for people to enjoy the side shows, vintage prams and machinery, have a go at quoits and enjoy the delights of the tea tent and bar.
“People enjoyed watching the dog show and gundog scurry as well as cheering on the children in the childrens' races.
“Many thanks to our judges and to everyone who supports the show.”