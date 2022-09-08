Organiser said the show was well supported with a good number coming through the gate.

The dog show was well attended along with the horse/pony classes.

In the exhibition tent entries were down particularly in the flower and veg sections most probably due to the dry summer, a good amount of entries in the childrens' classes with some exceptional talent on show.

Youngsters having fun at Barnby Show.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The produce and baking section entries were also well supported.

Secertary Alison Hodgson said: “Overall, it was a glorious day for people to enjoy the side shows, vintage prams and machinery, have a go at quoits and enjoy the delights of the tea tent and bar.

“People enjoyed watching the dog show and gundog scurry as well as cheering on the children in the childrens' races.