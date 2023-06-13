Beyond Housing apologises after areas of Whitby left "looking like jungles"

Residents have taken to social media recently to vent their anger at how the grass has grown unacceptably long in areas such as Saxon Road, Rohilla Close and Marton Court, to name a few.

One resident – Sharon Webb, of Saxon Road – got in touch, citing a number of problems the long grass was causing:

the grass areas are "turning into jungles" and dog owners cannot let dogs out on either the back or front because of the height of the grass, so if they poo, dog owners cannot even find it to pick it up

Dog Bertie in the long grass at Saxon Road, Whitby, which has been left uncut.

- a lot of the older people like to sit out on the grass in their deck chairs and have a natter and cup of tea but cannot do so, nor can children play out

- a few tenants are having to pay a gardener to cut their small front gardens as well as still paying a maintenance charge to Beyond Housing

- she said they’d been told Beyond Housing was sorting the grass cutting but communal areas were still looking “like jungles”

- it was hampering people who are disabled and using a walking stick/crutch

The state of the uncut grass at Saxon Road, Whitby.

The Whitby Gazette got in touch with the housing provider to ask what was going on.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Beyond Housing, said: “We appreciate how important the green spaces are to our communities, and recognise that delays to maintenance are unacceptable and we apologise wholeheartedly to all affected.

“We are doing everything possible to improve the situation, including holding daily meetings with the national director of the firm contracted to carry out the works, which has let us down since its appointment.

“Although it is too late to arrange an alternative contractor this season, we are absolutely committed to delivering an improved service in the future and will do whatever it to takes to achieve this.