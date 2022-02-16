Apprentices plant trees for Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Whitby and Scarborough

In addition to the project, carried out as part of National Apprenticeship Week, the team also conducted some community work in villages, to help improve the area for residents.

The trees, a mix of willow, oak, lime, cherry blossom and birch, have been registered to be included in the national interactive Queen’s Green Canopy online map.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Apprentices plant trees for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee across Scarborough and Whitby.

It invites people from across the UK to plant a tree for the jubilee.

Emma Tooth, Apprentice & Volunteer Team Leader for Beyond Housing, said: “The sites we chose in Scarborough and Whitby are ideal locations for planting the trees, and I think we’ve improved the look and feel already.

“At Beyond Housing, we’re committed to giving back to our local communities and helping them become more environmentally friendly, and the Queen’s Green Canopy project was a great opportunity to do that.

“The apprenticeship programme is really important to us.

"We recognise the value in home-grown talent and, by offering these opportunities to our residents and local young people, we’re helping to build our workforce for the future.”

Jordan Todd, an Apprentice Joiner at Beyond Housing, said: “We planted oak and cherry blossom trees, which will benefit local residents in the future by making the area greener, and allow them to watch them grow over the years.